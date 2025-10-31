Kirron Kher shares an adorable birthday message for son Sikandar Kher, calls him ‘her heart’

Mumbai, Oct 31 Actress and politician Kirron Kher shared a heartwarming birthday post for her son, actor Sikandar Kher, expressing her love and pride for him.

Calling him “her heart,” she marked the occasion with an affectionate message on social media. On Friday, Kirron took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo with her son, Sikandar Kher. In the picture, the mother-son duo is seen twinning in stylish black outfits, radiating warmth and affection. Kirron lovingly poses with her arm wrapped around Sikandar’s, capturing a beautiful moment of their close bond.

For the caption, the 'Veer Zara' actress wrote, “Dearest @sikandarkher, many happy returns of the day. God bless you with good health and happiness always. You are my heart.”

Sikandar Kher is Kirron Kher’s son from her first marriage to businessman Gautam Berry. Following their separation, Kirron married actor Anupam Kher in 1985. Since then, Anupam has shared a warm bond with Sikandar, whom he has embraced as his own.

The veteran actor also wished his stepson Sikandar Kher on his special day with a heartwarming post. Anupam posted some stills from an award ceremony and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday dearest #Sikandar! May God give you all the happiness in the world! May you have a long and healthy life! You have come a long way! It is the happiest feeling for me to be on the same stage with you and receive awards! Stay healthy and happy! Love and prayers always! #HappyBirthdaySikandar @sikandarkher. (sic)”

Speaking of Sikandar Kher’s work front, he has appeared in several multi-starrer films, including “Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,” “Players,” “Aurangzeb,” “Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive,” and “The Zoya Factor.” He will next be seen in the upcoming comedy, “Jassi Weds Jassi,” which also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sudesh Lehri, and Grusha Kapoor.

Directed by Paran Bawa, “Jassi Weds Jassi” is slated to hit theatres on November 7, 2025.

