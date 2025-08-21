Kirsten Dunst wants to join 'Minecraft' movie sequel after box office success

Washington, DC [US], August 21 : Kirsten Dunst seems ready for a new kind of adventure on the big screen, one that her kids will love and that, in her words, doesn't "lose money."

After 'A Minecraft Movie' turned into a massive box office hit earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated actress, in a recent interview with a lifestyle magazine, shared that she'd love to be part of its sequel, reported Deadline.

Dunst revealed that her children enjoyed the film and that she wants to join a movie that is both fun and financially successful. Speaking about her wish, she hinted at wanting to star in a project that would not hurt her career at the box office.

"Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?" said Dunst.

Director Jared Hess, who helmed the first Minecraft movie, has already shown excitement about the idea of a follow-up. He stated that creating a sequel "would be so much fun" and explained that the first film only scratched the surface of the game's vast universe.

"We had so much fun making this movie, and it's such an expansive world in the game, and there were so many things that we didn't tap into that we wanted to," Hess said.

"I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there's already talk about it happening, so I'm super excited. It'll be so much fun to go back into the world. The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it," he added.

The end credits of the original movie teased the addition of another major game character, Alex. While Kate McKinnon voiced Alex in the scene, the character's face was not revealed. This has sparked speculation about who might bring the character to life in a sequel, and fans wonder if Dunst could step into the role.

Dunst's last film, Civil War (2024), directed by Alex Garland, earned more than $127 million globally and became A24's biggest opening ever. Her highest-grossing film to date remains Spider-Man 3 (2007), which collected $892 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

