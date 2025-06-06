Kirtan maestro Radhika Das announces dates for his India Tour

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Renowned spiritual leader and kirtan maestro, Radhika Das, is all set to perform in India.

On Friday, his 9-city mega India Tour was announced. The nine-city concert will be held in New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Excited about it, London-based kirtan musician Radhika Das in a press note said, "India holds the original blueprint for what I've been sharing across the world. To finally bring these gatherings to the very soil where these sacred sounds were first uttered thousands of years ago feels like completing a sacred pilgrimage. The Indian soul already knows these vibrations - my role is simply to create a space where people can remember what their ancestors never forgot. I'm profoundly moved to finally share this journey with the land that has been my greatest teacher."

Here's the full schedule

16th November 2025 - New Delhi

19th November 2025 - Jaipur

21st November 2025 - Chandigarh

22nd November 2025 - Kolkata

23rd November 2025 - Ahmedabad

25th November 2025 - Pune

26th November 2025 - Indore

28th November 2025 - Bangalore

29th November 2025 - Mumbai

With this soulful tour, Radhika Das aims to offer the audience a powerful connection to spirituality through kirtan, music, and meaningful discourse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor