Kirti Kulhari: 'Human' made me understand the noble thought of being a doctor

Mumbai, Jan 4 Kirti Kulhari, who essays the role of Dr Saira Sabarwal in the upcoming medical thriller series 'Human', revealed that her part gave her a new perspective towards the medical professionals.

She feels grateful to be an actor as it allows her to portray and touch many lives with her work.

The actress mentions, "While playing the part, I understood the noble thought behind being a doctor, what it really means to be a doctor, to selflessly be there for someone and help in reducing their pain."

Defining her process as an actor she states, "I approach all my characters in a way where I try to find out about the person behind the profession."

For her, the beauty of acting lies in the fact that it not just connects with people on a cerebral level but is also rewarding in many ways to the actor itself as she says, "That's the beauty of the profession of acting, all characters that you have portrayed on screen, lead you to becoming a better person."

