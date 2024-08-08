Kirti Kulhari, Rasika Dugal share what intrigued them about 'Shekhar Home' script

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Actors Kirti Kulhari and Rasika Dugal, who are all set to enthrall the audience in their upcoming detective series 'Shekhar Home,' opened up about how they wanted to give it a shot to a new genre which they have not tried yet.

Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, the show is an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely upon, as per a statement.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Kirti shared how she said yes to the script. She said, "This was completely new as per as my other works are concerned. I really like the detective genre and this is a detective and it has a fun element, humor so I found it very interesting. And off course team, producers, I have worked with Rohan earlier. So there was a comfort level and we had some, you know when I asked about other actors, so one after another, you know, there were such amazing actors who were a part of this project. Combining all these factors, then you don't have to think much, you are up for it. And when you're going from...between two projects, you have some time, something interesting comes up, then you think okay, let's do it, it'll be fun. So it was something as simple as that for me, actually."

Rasika Dugal also shared her thoughts, "the genre was different. I never did the detective series before this. I was connected to KKC and I wanted to work with them. That was the second reason. Srijit Mukherj is our director. I was going to do a film with him before this. But it didn't happen. There was a problem with the dates. So, I thought it's a good opportunity to work with him."

Ranvir Shorey and Kay Kay Menon are also part of the show.

'Shekhar Home' will be out on JioCinema Premium on August 14.

