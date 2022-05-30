Kirti Nagpure on her role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'
By IANS | Published: May 30, 2022 01:36 PM2022-05-30T13:36:06+5:302022-05-30T13:55:07+5:30
Mumbai, May 30 Actress Kirti Nagpure opens up about her role in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'.
Talking about her character, Kirti mentions: "I am excited to play the role of Tulsi in 'Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. This role is very different from other roles which I have signed up for earlier in my career."
The 'Desh Ki Beti Nandini' actress adds more about her character, saying: "This is the first time that I am playing a fictitious role. Also, I believe that every role has a different journey, and their motives are also different."
"After listening to my character in the show, I immediately accepted the role as this was a unique character. I hope my character of Tulsi would be loved and accepted by the people," she says.
'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs Zee TV.
