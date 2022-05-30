Kirti Nagpure on her role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

Mumbai, May 30 Actress Kirti Nagpure opens up about her role in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'.

Talking about her character, Kirti mentions: "I am excited to play the role of Tulsi in 'Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. This role is very different from other roles which I have signed up for earlier in my career."

The 'Desh Ki Beti Nandini' actress adds more about her character, saying: "This is the first time that I am playing a fictitious role. Also, I believe that every role has a different journey, and their motives are also different."

"After listening to my character in the show, I immediately accepted the role as this was a unique character. I hope my character of Tulsi would be loved and accepted by the people," she says.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor