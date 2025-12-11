‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ review: Kapil Sharma shines in funnier, warmer sequel, perfect family entertainer

Mumbai, Dec 11 Stars: **** (4 stars), Director: Anukalp Goswami Cast: Kapil Sharma, Tridha Choudhury, Ayesha Khan and Parul Gulati Produced by: Abbas–Mustan, Venue Worldwide Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ brings back the familiar chaos of Kapil Sharma’s world, but with a warmer, more cohesive charm this time around. The film positions itself firmly as a family entertainer, and it succeeds, offering a clean, good-natured comedy that appeals across age groups without ever tipping into loudness, preachiness or crassness.

Kapil Sharma, in top comic form, carries the film with an effortless ease. His timing, expressions, and ability to lift even the simplest line make the humour land consistently. His camaraderie with Manjot Singh adds an unexpected emotional layer, grounding the comedy with a friendship that feels genuine and lived-in.

Debut Director Anukalp Goswami keeps the narrative brisk and engaging, blending multicultural marital mix-ups with situational humour that never feels forced. His crisp writing and sharp dialogues give the film its pace and personality, making the chaos feel enjoyable rather than overwhelming.

The ensemble cast adds significantly to the experience. Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, and Ayesha Khan bring an easy charm to their roles, each fitting seamlessly into the madness. Akhilendra Mishra shines as Kapil’s father, delivering some of the film’s most memorable laughs, while Jamie Lever emerges as the surprise performer who elevates every scene she enters. Sushant Singh delivers a convincing turn as the suspicious cop who complicates Kapil’s life, and veterans like Asrani, Smita Jayakar, and Supriya Shukla add dependable weight. Young Aarav Jain, too, makes an impression.

On the music front, Honey Singh’s Phurr injects a burst of energy and spectacle. It’s one of the film’s standout moments and is sure to resonate with younger viewers.

Backed by Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas-Mustan Film Productions, the sequel retains the spirit of the original while polishing the humour for today’s audience. The climax, surprisingly heartfelt, ties the narrative together with warmth, the kind that leaves viewers smiling long after the chaos settles.

A breezy, joyful watch from start to finish, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' earns a confident 4 out of 5 stars for delivering exactly what a festive family entertainer should: laughter, comfort, and a feel-good ending.

