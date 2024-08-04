'Kishore Da jaisa na koi tha, na hai, na hoga': Javed Akhtar on singer's birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : As the world marks the birth anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, paid a tribute to him with a heartfelt message.

Akhtar on Sunday, took to his X account and reflected on Kumar's lasting impact on music.

In his tweet, Akhtar wrote, "Today is Kishoreda's birth anniversary, I wonder if in the show business all over the world even after so many years any performer is missed by so many with such intensity. Kishoreda aap jaisa tha no hai na hoga."

Kishore Kumar, born Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, was a towering figure in Indian music and cinema. Known for his distinctive voice and wide-ranging singing styles, he made an indelible mark across various languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia, and Urdu.

His influential hits include 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' from Aradhana, and 'Chingari Koi Bhadke' from Amar Prem.

Kumar was also famous for his yodeling and ability to adapt his voice for different genres and emotions, which earned him recognition not just in India but globally. His career spanned several decades and included a successful stint as an actor, where he showcased his comic timing in classics like Padosan, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Half-Ticket. His performance in these films demonstrated his versatility and charm beyond his musical talents.

Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987, from a heart attack, a date that coincided with his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday. He was 58 years old.

Despite his death, his music continues to resonate with audiences, and his contributions to the Indian entertainment industry remain celebrated. His songs are cherished by fans of all ages, cementing his legacy as a true icon of Indian cinema and music.

