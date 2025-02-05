Kishore Kumar’s voice leaves the audience hypnotised in ‘Crazxy’ teaser

Mumbai, Feb 5 The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Crazxy’, which stars Sohum Shah, was unveiled on Wednesday. The film is an emotionally charged thriller that blends the heart and soul of a classic Bollywood film with sleek, international flair.

The film tells the gripping story of a father’s redemption on the worst day of his life, blending edge-of-the-seat thrills with deep emotional stakes.

The teaser features the voice of the later singer Kishore Kumar with a remastered version of his classic track “Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu”, which was originally featured in the film ‘Inquilaab’ starring Amitabh Bachchan.

The remastered track infuses an emotional punch and nostalgic edge in a fresh and unique way. Kishore Kumar’s voice layers the film with an unforgettable energy, heightening its already electrifying vibe.

Earlier, Sohum took to his Instagram, and shared a video featuring the characters of Dadi and Hastar from ‘Tumbbad’ as he dropped the film’s release date. The creative announcement brought Hastar and Daadi along with Vinayak to the space for a fun banter-filled reveal. They unveiled the release date of ‘Crazxy’ as February 28, 2025. This imaginative crossover between ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Crazxy’ offers a glimpse into the film’s crazy world, keeping audiences hooked.

Adding to the excitement, behind-the-scenes glimpses from ‘Crazxy’ have already showcased Sohum in a striking transformation, further fueling anticipation. With the motion poster making waves, the buzz around the film is only growing stronger.

The film is an unpredictable thriller that promises to take the viewers on a crazy ride full of twists and turns.

Prior to this, Sohum had shared that the work on the sequel to ‘Tumbbad’ is in full swing. He took to his Instagram, and shared a set of pictures of himself in which he can be seen rummaging through the script of ‘Tumbbad 2’ and scribbling the notes.

He wrote in the caption, "Ha, Tumbbad pe hi kaam kar raha hun," sparking excitement among fans of the 2018 film.

‘Crazxy’ is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh Shah and Adesh Prasad under the banner of Sohum Shah Films with Ankit Jain as co-producer. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor