Kishori Shahane's car collides with truck on a highway

Actress Kishori Shahane of ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', fame met with a near-fatal car accident on Saturday. The actress and her family escaped unhurt after their car collided with a truck on a highway.The actress took to her Instagram account to share an update about her well-being. Posting a short note alongside the pictures of her damaged car, she wrote, “Our car met with an accident.. car destroyed, lives saved… God Bless… Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi. #save #life #godbless."

Kishori Shahane plays the role of ACP Virat Chavan’s (Neil Bhatt) aunt in the show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’. Bhavani’s quirky chemistry with Pakhi, Sai, and Virat is often seen in the show. Kishori Shahane is active in the entertainment world for the last three decades. She has worked on many superhit projects till now. Kishori is a bigger name in the Marathi cinema. She is also a trained classical and folk dancer. In 2019 she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2 finishing at the fifth place.She is known for appearing in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan.