"Kitna paisa hain be": Kushal Tandon slams Asim Riaz for his behaviour with Rohit Shetty on 'KKK14'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Asim Riaz has been in the headlines ever since he entered as a contestant on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14'. He was recently eliminated from the show due to his aggressive behaviour.

From the show, a video went viral, where Asim can be heard telling the makers that he has a lot of money, saying, "I have so much money you can't even imagine. I change four cars in six months. Do you think I need money? I was here for the fans, not for these losers."

Re-sharing the video, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon took to X and slammed Asim.

He wrote, "Sohrat kya sohrat bro , Ek big boss ? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars ? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be ? Bank accounts details share karna , hats of to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sir."

Let's recap the event, in the latest episode of KKK14, tensions escalated between host Rohit Shetty and contestant Asim Riaz, which lead into a heated argument and due to which Asim was expelled from the show.

It all started when Asim failed to complete a task and criticised the showmakers for setting up what he deemed impossible challenges.

Asim said to his co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, "I have so much money you can't even imagine. I change four cars within six months. Do you think I need that money? I'm here for the fans, not for these losers."

To which Rohit responded, saying, "Kal bhi tune bahut bakwas ki. Sunn, meri baat sunn le, varna main utha ke yahi patak dunga. Do not misbehave with me."

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show 'Fear Factor'.

The KKK 14th season also features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, and Niyati Fatnani.

The 14th season was shot in Romania. It has been airing on Colors since July 27.

