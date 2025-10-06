'Kitna Unhygienic Hain Ye' Amaal Mallik Faces Criticism For Spitting Water In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19 (Watch Video)

Amaal Mallik is one of the most vocal contestant in Bigg boss 19 house. Recently one video of Amaal is going viral on social media, in which he is seen drinking water directly from the pipe and the spitting on kitchen sink. This video has left netizen is shock and seen taking class of singer on social media. In viral clip, singer can be seen drinking water directly from the hose which is used to fill the water bottles and the he threw water which he hold in mouth on sink and left without cleaning it.

After this video went viral Amaal Mallik is facing backlash from netizens. One user wrote, "Ish dustbin mh shirt dalne sh taqleef thih Khudh ki Harkate dekho". Another one wrote, " Bigg Boss please warn him .....yaak...baki log bhi pani pete hai...". Another user said, "Koi is chij ko kaise defend kar sakta hai ". While talking about hygiene one user wrote, "Yuckkkk it's so unhygienic".

drink water like Amaal... direct from the hose and don't even clean it after... spread germs yay!!!



why can't he take water in his bottle or glasss... ewwww and damn... did he also spit in the sink 🥴🥴#Biggboss19#BB19pic.twitter.com/NRpO1XX06Z — Moose (@plantinumjatt) October 6, 2025

Amid this Amaal recently made headlines for a physical altercation with Abhishek Bajaj. The fight occurred after a heated argument between Amaal and Kunickaa Sadanand during a captaincy task, escalating when Amaal's remark led to a physical confrontation with Abhishek. Other housemates intervened to stop the fight and halt the task.