KJo describes 'Kal Ho Na Ho' title track as immortal melody about hope, love, loss

Hyderabad, May 8 Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', took a stroll down memory lane with regard to one of the iconic songs of Hindi cinema -- the title track of 'Kal Ho Na Ho'.

On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram and shared a video comprising of different scenes from films belonging to his production. The title track of 'Kal Ho Na Ho' plays in the background.

KJo expressed his gratitude to the veteran lyrics and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, singer Sonu Nigam and the composers Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

He wrote in the caption: "A song in the @dharmamovies repertoire that will always be so personal to me for so many reasons. Will always be eternally grateful to Javed sahab SEL and Sonu for giving us this immortal melody."

He further mentioned: "A song that is about hope... love... and loss... As much a song for a broken heart as it is for hopeful romance. The inherent quality of this song to transcend a gamut of emotions makes it the 'go to' audio soothing support. Emotions are universal and here are some moments from our movies that hopefully have struck a chord."

