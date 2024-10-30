KJo is all set to celebrate Diwali, shares pictures of is twins, mothers dressed up in ethnic wear

Mumbai, Oct 30 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who recently sold off 50 per cent stakes of his Dharma Productions, has shared pictures from his family’s Diwali celebrations.

KJo took to his Instagram on Wednesday, and dropped several pictures in which the entire family can be seen dressed in Indian ethnic wear including his twins Yash and Roohi, and his mother Hiroo Johar.

KJo wrote in the caption, “From us to you … we wish you the best festive season and all the love , joy , mutual respect , and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest… thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions … styled by @ekalakhani”.

Recently, KJo attended the 70th National Awards ceremony in the National Capital as his production ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ received the National Award for Best Film in AVGC (Best Animation Film).

Earlier, KJo engaged in a public spat with actress-director Divya Khossla, a day after the release of ‘Jigra’ when Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of ‘Jigra’.

She had shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for ‘Jigra’. She wrote in the picture, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra”.

However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are fabricated at the behest of the production house behind ‘Jigra’ which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.

