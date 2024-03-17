KJo shares how Abhishek tied sister Shweta, him to tree as prank in childhood

Mumbai, March 17 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her 50th birthday on Sunday, and producer-director Karan Johar has a rather unusual birthday wish for his BFF.

It’s the kind of birthday wish where you dig instances from childhood and the pranks that you have been subjected to.

On Sunday, KJo took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures of him with Shweta.

He penned a long note in the caption and shared how a prank by Shweta’s brother and Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan turned them into BFFs.

The director recollected how Abhishek tied both of them to a tree as a prank and it led to a beautiful journey of friendship and family.

KJo wrote in the caption: “My best childhood memories have been with @shwetabachchan and @bachchan …. AB Junior tied us to a tree in Madh Island (as a prank) and that began a lifelong journey of family, love and friendship. My mother has always said that Shweta is the daughter she never had and she will always be the sister I so needed. I love you Shweta.”

He further mentioned: “Thank you for springing into action as a Bua to my bachas as they were brought into this world. With all your quirks and hysterias I love you. You are entertaining and loving in equal measure. Today on your milestone birthday I wish you a decade of joy and happiness. You have raised the most beautiful and well mannered children and are an inspiration to me as a parent … Love you! Now and forever Happy birthday my darling.”

Shweta took to the comments section and reciprocated the love and sweet gesture.

“Thank you Karan… I love you very much. As far as children go, it takes a village no one knows that better than you. Glad to be part of your children’s world. And most importantly Hiroo aunty my Gilmore Girl,” she wrote.

