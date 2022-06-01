KK Death: Late singer's funeral scheduled to take place on June 2 in Mumbai

Bollywood's popular singer, KK passed away on May 31 due to suspected heart attack. He was honoured with a gun salute at Rabindra Sadan, with the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in attendance. The late star’s last rites are now scheduled to take place on June 2, 2022, Thursday in Versova, Mumbai.

The popular singer breathed his last after he performed in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha and was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. In a sprawling career of two decades, the singer has sung soulful renditions, especially for the generation that grew up in the 90s. The singer made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Hai Sanam where he crooned the song Tadap Tadap. From Pyaar Ke Pal to Tuhi Meri Shab hai to many more, the singer's songs were a perfect depiction of love and friendship