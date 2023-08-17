'KKK 13': Shiv Thakare shares his experience of performing stunt with Archana Gautam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are currently part of the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. They performed a daring stunt titled 'Watery grave - Croc transfer'.

Shiv got candid about his experience of doing the stunt with Archana. "As a contestant on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana has proven her skills excellently, and I'm completely comfortable performing any stunt alongside her. Moreover, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is fundamentally a stunt-oriented show, where only one's performance truly counts," he said.

"We've approached each challenge with unwavering dedication, channelling all our efforts into performing to the best of our abilities," he added.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show 'Fear Factor'. Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare and Soundous Moufaki are part of the show.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor