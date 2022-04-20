KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to marry by end of 2022 in a South Indian wedding

It's wedding time in B-town as yet another couple is all set to tie the knot after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Now the latest buzz is that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot this year and will be having a winter wedding and the preparations have reportedly begun. According to Pinkvilla, the lovebirds will have a South Indian wedding.



Both their parents are very fond of Athiya & KL Rahul respectively and if all goes well, the duo will be husband and wife before 2022 ends. Since Suniel Shetty was born in a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki, Mangalore, and is a South Indian, his to-be son-in-law, who is also from Mangalore- the couple will be having a South Indian wedding ceremony. Reportedly, Suniel hasn’t confirmed the same yet. On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor which released in 2019. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently playing in the IPL where he is leading the Lucknow Super Giants.