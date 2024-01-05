KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty can't take their eyes off each other in latest picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Cricketer KL Rahul on Friday shared an adorable picture with his wife and actor Athiya Shetty from their outing in Cape Town.

Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul treated fans with a couple of pictures.

One of the images captured Rahul and Athiya could be seen lost in each other eyes as the couple enjoyed the beautiful scenic view in front.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Love Birds Rahiya exploring South Africa."

Another user commented, "I'm so in love with the last picture."

KL had a nice 2023 with the bat as he found a new identity for himself as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter. In 30 matches this year, KL scored 1,203 runs at an average of 57.28, with the best score of 111*. He scored three centuries and seven fifties this year. ODIs were KL's strongest format, scoring 1,060 runs in 27 matches and 24 innings at an average of 66.25, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score was 111*. KL was not very consistent in three Tests he played, scoring 143 runs across five innings at an average of 28.60, with the best score of 101, a century that he struck in his comeback Test against South Africa in Centurion. The batter has been associated with LSG since 2022. His season with LSG this year was cut short due to injury and in nine matches he played, he scored 274 runs in nine matches at an average of 34.25, with two half-centuries and a sub-par strike rate of over 113.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

