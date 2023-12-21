KMF ambassador, actor Shivarajkumar, launches new ad of Nandini dairy products

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21: Kannada actor Dr Shivarajkumar, who was recently appointed as a brand ambassador of Nandini milk products by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), on Thursday, launched the advertisement for the new products.

Shivarajkumar has been named the new brand ambassador of Nandini milk products. He was honoured by KMF Chairman Bheema Naik and MD Jagadish in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Shivarajkumar's father Rajkumar and his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar were ambassadors of the Nandini milk products for several years.

Speaking to the media persons after assuming his new role, Shivarajkumar said, "Nandini products taste very good. Our father Dr Rajkumar became KMF ambassador and then Puneeth Rajkumar became its ambassador. Now I have been made a KMF ambassador. I have done a fair teaser for the trust placed in me. This is a teaser made for farmers."

The popular actor in Kannada cinema made his on-screen debut as a child artist with 'Sri Srinivasa Kalyana' in 1974. Later, he starred in 'Anand' in 1986, which was a major hit.

He was seen and loved in movies such as 'Ratha Sapthami' and 'Manamecchida Hudugi', 'Samyuktha', 'Vikram', 'Ranaranga' and 'Aasegobba Meesegobba'.

Shiva achieved further critical and commercial success with his films in the 1990s, and, especially, his performance in the cult gangster-drama film 'Om'.

He also worked in films such as 'Janumada Jodi' and 'Nammoora Mandara Hoove' or the action flick, 'Simhada Mari', the biographical drama 'Bhoomi Thayiya Chochchala Maga' and 'A. K. 47', and many more.

