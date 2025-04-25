'Knots Landing' star Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63

Washington [US], April 25 : Actress Lar Park Lincoln, who worked in 'House II: The Second Story', 'Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood' and others, has passed away. She was 63.

Lincoln, who battled breast cancer, died Tuesday, Actors Audition Studios, a Dallas-based company she founded, announced. No other details are available, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors," company execs said.

She appeared in the 1987 film House II: The Second Story as Kate, the 1988 horror film Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood as Tina Shepard, and a 1988 episode of the anthology horror series Freddy's Nightmares as Karyn. Lincoln starred in the television series 'Knots Landing' from 1987 to 1991

In 'Knots Landing', she played Linda. She returned as the character for the 11th season in 1989 and remained through season 13, when Linda is murdered by Brian Johnston (Philip Brown), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I would guess Linda was popular because she was so rotten and so fun at the same time," she said in a 2022 interview. "I studied a few people to become Linda, as she went from the brown hair to the blond meanie. I remember having lunch with [series creator] David Jacobs when he told me that they were changing my hair to blond and he said, 'I'm doing this because you look so sweet and everyone will be shocked how you turn out.'"

In 1987, she worked in the films The Princess Academy and House II: The Second Story, then completed an episode of Freddy's Nightmares in 1988. After leaving Knots Landing, she guest-starred on such shows as Murder, She Wrote, Space: Above and Beyond and Beverly Hills, 90210 and reprised her role as Tina in Rose Blood: A Friday the 13th Fan Film (2021), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

