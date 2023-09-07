Know when did Miley Cyrus realise her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over

Washington DC [US], September 7 : Pop icon Miley Cyrus opened up about her split with Liam Hemsworth, Page Six reported.

During a TikTok film from her 'Used to Be Young' series, she revealed that she realised her relationship was over while performing at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in England.

“Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision happened that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first because we’d been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma,” she explained.

The 'Last Song' co-stars, who married in December 2018, were just trying to rebuild as quickly as they could after their beloved home was destroyed during the November 2018 Woolsey fire in Malibu, California, as per PageSix.

“The day of the show was the day I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” Cyrus continued.

“That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first. And I guess now that’s why it’s so important to me for me to not be the case [anymore]. The human comes first,” she said.

In an earlier video, she recalled the incredible chemistry she and the Australian actor shared on the set of ‘The Last Song’ in 2009.

Hemsworth was one of three finalists auditioning for the role of Cyrus' on-screen boyfriend, and it didn't take long for him to sweep the singer off her feet after earning the role.

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life,” Miley gushed.

