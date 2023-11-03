Know why Kirti Kharbanda carries big bag for travel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Actor Kriti Kharbanda turned a year older on October 29. The actor is enjoying her birthday week by travelling with her most amazing friends.

On Friday, Kriti took to Instagram to share glimpses from her travel diaries.

She captioned the post, "My kinda travel! Always with a big bag coz, I carry my home with me, lifting my spirits with bright Colors and the most amazing friends who take the best pictures of me!"

In the pictures, she wore a neon green top with denim pants. She accessorized her look with a big silver handbag and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda, recently, walked the ramp on Sunday for designers Abhishek and Vinita in the national capital. She looked stunning in an embellished silver co-ord set, featuring a blazer with matching trousers and a bralette underneath.

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017.

She will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh.

