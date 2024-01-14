Know why Samantha is scared of flowers?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Flowers that make us happy and bring smiles to our faces. However, it scares some people, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has mixed feelings about receiving flowers as she is allergic to them on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha treated fans with a smiling picture of herself with a bouquet of flowers.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Those mixed feelings when you love these pretty things but are scared AF because the last time, they sent you to the Emergency room.

Like who the hell is allergic to flowers?! Tsk."

As soon as she dropped the image, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "But nature will heal."

Another user commented, "Flowers may be allergic but not the vibe that gives us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was recently seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Kushi' hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

After 'Mahanati', it was Samantha and Vijay's second project together.

Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

