"Knowing I can't just come home and see you..." Kate Cassidy pens emotional note for late singer Liam Payne

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : Singer and former One Direction member, Liam Payne, passed away on October 16 last year after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Now, nearly eight months after his death, his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, shared a heartbreaking message in his memory, calling him her "best friend" and someone she still misses deeply.

Kate took to Instagram on Monday to post several personal pictures of the couple. The photos showed Liam and Kate smiling together, enjoying each other's company.

Along with the pictures, Kate wrote a long caption in which she opened up about her pain, mentioning how Liam was someone she thought she had "so much more time and life left to share with." She described how much she misses him and how difficult it is to adjust to life without him.

"Eight months ago today, I lost my best friend and someone I thought I had so much more time and life left to share with. Liam was the kind of person you'd start missing the moment you walked out the door. Even when leaving the house for a few hours, I'd find myself rushing home to be with him again out of excitement," she wrote in her post.

"Now, facing the reality that I live in a constant state of missing you is something I still can't fully wrap my head around. Knowing I can't just come home and see you, hear your voice, or feel your hugit's a type of pain I can't fully put into words. I can't seem to tell if life is flying by without you or moving so slowly that none of it fully makes sense. But I am trying to live my life as best I can for now and live it for you. I miss you more than words can say. One day, I'll see you again, and I'll have so much to tell you. So much to catch up on.

I love you, my angel. 444," she added.

The 30-year-old singer fell from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel after reportedly spending the day consuming whiskey and cocaine. His sudden and tragic death left the music industry and his global fanbase in shock.

