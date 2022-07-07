Koffee with Karan 7: Ranveer Singh reveals 'super-convenient idea' he got from Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, during the first rapid-fire round of Koffee with Karan Season 7 reveals that he cannot sleep at night and to save travel time he prefers to sleep in the van, just like Salman Khan.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director in the rapid-fire questioned the 'Padmaavat' actor, "During the shoot schedule what's the key demand of yours that can be considered a starry tantrum?"

To which the 'Gully Boy' actor replied, "Sometimes I ask for the generator to remain on overnight because I sleep in the van. Morning is not my fine time of the day. I am nocturnal, I am a night bird, I cannot sleep at night and I struggle to wake up in the morning."

In response to the answer, the 50-year-old director questioned back the actor "You do that because you don't want to be late the next day or you want to catch up that extra hour?"

"If I am like one hour away from the set then that one hour in the morning is just pure anxiety because I've woken up late. I would just rather just sleep in the van 'cause it's like Salman Bhai's style." Ranveer replied.

Karan went on to ask more quirky questions from the actor to which he answered with great enthusiasm, which lead him to win the gift hamper with 71 per cent votes of the live audience.

The fun episode ended on a happy note with Alia winning the buzzer round against her 'Gully Boy' co-star.

Meanwhile, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that he also has Karan Johar's next directorial, a romantic drama, "Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release on February 11, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

