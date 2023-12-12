Kokilaben Ambani, Tina Ambani pay visit to Shrinathji Temple

Nathdwara (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 : Kokilaben Ambani, the mother of industrialists Mukesh and Anil Ambani, was spotted at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by her daughter-in-law and former actress Tina Ambani.

In the visuals captured by ANI, Kokilaben Ambani and Tina Ambani could be seen offering prayers at the Temple. Kokilaben donned a pink saree, while Tina Ambani wore a maroon suit.

They were all smiles as they posed for the pictures with the staff of the temple.

Recently, Nita Ambani was spotted at Siddivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of her 60th birthday. She performed 'anna seva' and served food to students on her birthday.

On her birthday, she also inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. She was snapped at the event, along with her husband Mukesh Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani, son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

