Konkona Sen Sharma goes international, to star opposite Javier Bardem’s brother Carlos in ‘Mis(s)chief’

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is known for ‘Omkara’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Life in a... Metro’, ‘Wake Up Sid’ and others, is set to star as the female lead in the upcoming movie ‘Mis(s)chief’.

The actress will be paired opposite Spanish actor Carlos Bardem, who is the brother of Javier Bardem; the revelation was made at the Film Bazaar in Goa, reports ‘Variety’.

The project hails from U.K. and India-based production outfit Avani Films and is currently in development.

As per ‘Variety’, it has advanced to the second round at the 2025 Sundance Development Labs as a curated entry. ‘Mis(s)chief’ follows the story of a mother of two trying to succeed as a filmmaker while navigating a failing marriage, the odd bullet from a gangster she has unwittingly managed to annoy and the never-ending schedule of her children’s homework.

British filmmaker Peter Webber is on board as executive producer and Emmy-nominated casting director Nancy Bishop is assembling an international cast.

Talking about the film, Konkona said, “I am delighted by the comic premise, the representation of women and the writing itself”.

The film will be helmed by writer-director Anu Vaidyanathan, who said, “I believe Konkona’s lived experience is closest to our protagonist Rumi, who is trying to balance motherhood and filmmaking. Having witnessed life on both sides of the camera as an actor and a director, I am thrilled to have two legendary actors, Konkona and Carlos, to help me bring this story and these characters to life”.

In parallel developments, Avani Films’ dramatic series “Modern Times” is participating at Film Bazaar, the co-production market running alongside the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The series, which has been in development since 2020, spans two timelines in pre-independent India and contemporary Berlin and San Francisco.

