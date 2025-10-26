Konkona Sen Sharma honors her mother’s legacy and zest for life on her 80th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 26 Actress Konkona Sen Sharma celebrated her mother’s 80th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, honoring her courage, generosity, and zest for life.

In an Instagram post, she highlighted the joy, love, and inspiration her mother brings to the family, praising her for living life on her own terms while remaining a constant source of support and guidance. Konkona posted a beautiful monochrome image of her mother Aparna Sen alongside a heartfelt note. The ‘Wake Up Sid’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday Mummum! My own private legend. My favourite story teller, my safe haven, my constant refuge and scrabble queen! The first to get up and dance in any room! What a privilege to have you as ours.”

“To see you live life on your own terms. Defiant, courageous, loving and generous, extracting every joy and living every emotion deeply! Thank you for being the mother that you are - the best!. I hope 10 years from now you’re still the first to get up and dance and show us all how it’s done! Congratulations on 80 Mummum, you make everything look good! I love you. @rinasen1945gmail.com7,” she added.

Aparna Sen is a renowned Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and actress, celebrated for her significant contributions to Bengali cinema. Over her illustrious career, she has earned numerous accolades, including nine National Film Awards. In recognition of her outstanding work in the arts, the Government of India honored her with the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also penned a heartfelt note for Konkona’s mother on her birthday. Sharing their picture, Azmi said, “With the gorgeous Aparna Sen on her 80th birthday. The superlatives that came her way this evening from her children husband and friends bear testimony to how complete a person she is and how effortlessly she glides into the roles she plays, filmaker , actor, mother, wife, grandmother and friend. I love you with all my heart Rina and admire you for all that you are Happy birthday.” (sic)

