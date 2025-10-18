Konkona Sen Sharma: I don’t get into tone and pitch of the character

Mumbai, Oct 18 Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is receiving positive response to her recently released OTT show 'Search: The Naina Murder Case', has said that she doesn’t generally decide the pitch and the tone of the character unless the director asks for her inputs.

The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the show, and said that it’s not her place as an actor to decide the tone and the pitch of the character. She just follows what her directors tell her as it’s their vision at the end of the day, and she doesn’t like to interfere in that process.

The actress told IANS, “As an actor, I don't really get into what the pitch or the tone should be, largely. I don't feel comfortable with that, and that's not my place as an actor, by and large. For this show, I was very excited for two reasons, one is that this is based on a hugely successful show called ‘Forbrydelsen’, which is a Danish show and I've seen a remake of that and it's just amazing. It features the iconic detective Sara Lund, who has her own legion of fans. I knew that Rohan Sippy was directing and I've worked with him before and we get along, I'm very comfortable with him and so I was very happy and excited to do that”.

She further mentioned, “I love the rapport which these two characters (pointing to her co-actor Surya Sharma) have, Jai and Sanyukta. I got to know Surya through the show, so I didn't get into tone and pitch and all that. I read the script, we had a lot of rehearsals, table reads, and a few questions or differences or whatever, those things were ironed out”.

'Search: The Naina Murder Case' is available on JioHotstar.

