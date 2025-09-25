Konkona Sensharma: I often gravitate towards strong, female, layered characters

Mumbai, Sep 25 The makers of ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’ on Thursday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime thriller. Actress Konkona Sensharma plays the role of ACP Sanyukta Das in the show and said that she often gravitates towards strong, female and layered characters.

Konkona Sensharma, who leads the series as ACP Sanyukta Das, shared: “I often gravitate towards strong, female, layered characters and ACP Sanyukta is as strong as they come. She’s confident at work while juggling the complexities of family life, which makes her journey deeply relatable.”

The actress said that playing ACP Sanyukta Das let her tap into both her strengths and vulnerabilities.

“And Rohan Sippy’s clarity of vision and openness helped bring out the many layers of my character. ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’ is a gripping, multilayered story that will keep viewers hooked as they navigate the maze of suspects,” she said.

Konkona added: “I’m especially excited for them to experience Sanyukta’s inner journey — the doubts, the struggles, and the quiet courage that drives her forward."

Talking about the series, this series follows ACP Sanyukta Das and rookie ACP Jai Kanwal as they solve a case that shows the dark underbelly of a society where truth is the rarest currency and everyone is a suspect.

At the center of this high-stakes murder mystery is ACP Sanyukta Das, a seasoned investigator at the brink of moving departments to salvage her crumbling marriage. But before she signs off, the murder of a teenage girl pulls her into one last case, one that threatens to upend her life and exposes the darkest secrets of everyone involved.

Search: The Naina Murder Case also stars Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal, Shraddha Das and others.

Director Rohan Sippy said: “Search: The Naina Murder Case is so much more than a murder mystery or a whodunit - it is an emotional, political and psychological maze. The series is filled with constant twists and turns where the truth always remains elusive. Every character in this story is navigating their own fears, hiding their secrets, and managing their relationships which will surely keep the viewers guessing.”

“In the middle of it all is ACP Sanyukta, played brilliantly by Konkona. She brings a quiet intensity to the character and her instincts and collaborative energy elevates every scene and adds an authenticity that anchors the entire narrative.”

Surya Sharma, who plays ACP Jai Kanwal, said: “On the surface, ACP Jai Kanwal is a young cop eager to prove himself, but the case quickly shakes him up and shows him that the line between right and wrong isn’t always clear. I loved that he isn’t a perfect character; he stumbles, questions himself, and that makes him real and human.”

“Working alongside Konkona Sensharma was inspiring; her focus and depth brought out the best in every scene we shared. The trailer has given a glimpse of the tension and twists, and I’m really eager to see how audiences respond to the full story.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment & Highgate Entertainment, in Association with Applause Production, and directed by Rohan Sippy. ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’ starting October 10 on JioHotstar

