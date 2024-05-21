Konkona Sensharma reposts throwback pic from mother Aparna Sen's film 'Sati'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Actor Konkona Sensharma recently shared some nostalgic pictures from her mother Aparna Sen's 1989 film 'Sati,' which starred Shabana Azmi in the lead role.

A fan took to his X account on Monday to share a couple of pictures of Konkona from the film, noting that one picture included Shabana Azmi in the background.

The fan captioned it, "Omg you guys it's Bebe @konkonas and the fourth picture is cinema herstory with two fabulous people in one frame."

Konkona, equally excited, re-shared the pictures and wrote, "Haha love this!! It's from my mum's film Sati with the legend @AzmiShabana."

In the pictures, young Konkona can be seen dressed in a pink saree, accessorized with a nose ring, bangles, and earrings, looking adorable as she performs her role in the film.

'Sati' features Shabana Azmi as a mute woman named Uma who marries a banyan tree due to her 'kundli' suggesting her husband would die. Aparna Sen's feminist perspective in the film received critical acclaim. Besides Konkona, the film also starred Arun Banerjee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Konkona was last seen in the series 'Killer Soup,' co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, released in January on Netflix.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series revolves around Swathi Shetty (played by Konkona) a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water.

Konkona will next be seen in 'Metro...In Dino,' co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

