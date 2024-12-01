"Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo...": Diljit Dosanjh brings KKRs' iconic slogan to life during Kolkata concert

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 1 : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in front of a packed crowd in Kolkata on Saturday as part of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.'

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor posted an adorable video giving his fans a glimpse of his fun-filled moment on stage. However, it was his speech during the show that truly stood out.

Speaking to the audience, Diljit shared a motivational message inspired by Kolkata's love for cricket and the famous "tagline" of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re."

"Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re. Ye bohot achi tagline hain. Ye Kolkata knight riders ki hain? Badi pyari tagline lagi or specially yeh Sharukh Khan Sir ki team hai toh waise achi hi lagni thi. Hume kyuki hum sir ke fan hain. Toh ye bohot acha mantra bhi hain ke aap apni mehnat kare, ladde apne saath. Aur chaahe jithe na jithe ye baat ki baat hain humara farz hai 100 percent dena. Toh aap 199 percent mehnat karte hain toh obviously jeet ke paas koi option nahi rh jaata hain.( 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re.' This is a very good slogan. This slogan is from the Kolkata Knight Riders right? It's such a lovely slogan, and especially since it's Shahrukh Khan Sir's team, it's bound to be great. I am a huge fan of him. This slogan also carries a wonderful messagework hard and fight alongside your team. And no matter where you are, it's our duty to give 100 percent. So, if you give 199 percent effort, victory will have no other option but to come to you.)," he said.

Diljit also took a moment to talk about Kolkata's rich history and culture. The city, known as the "City of Joy," is home to some of the most legendary figures, and Diljit shared how proud the people of Kolkata must feel to be connected to such great minds. He also praised the city's spiritual leaders and paid a special tribute to the legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore.

"City of Joy bhi kehte hain Kolkata ko right? Aplog ke lie bade fakhar ki baat hain ke apke paas bade mahaan hastiya hai chahe wo spiritual leaders hogae chahe Rabindranath Tagore ji hogae. Main unke baare me padh raha tha. Ek baat mujhe badi achi lagi unki. Kisi ne bola apne national anthem likha hai toh ap world anthem bhi likhe. Unka Jawab bohot pyara tha. Unhone kaha wo Guru Nanak Dev ji already 15 century me likh gae...( it is also called the City of Joy, right? It's a matter of great pride for you all to have such great peoplewhether they are spiritual leaders or Rabindranath Tagore ji. I was reading about him, and I liked something he said. Someone told him that since he wrote the national anthem, he should write a world anthem too. His reply was beautiful. He said, 'Guru Nanak Dev Ji already wrote it in the 15th century.)," he added.

The singer took time out before his show to visit some of the city's iconic landmarks.

Diljit stopped by the famous Indian Coffee House ahead of his performance.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, Diljit's team shared a couple of pictures and videos from his visit. In the pictures, the singer was seen walking up the stairs of the historic venue, sitting by a window, and ordering a cup of hot milk coffee. In one picture, he thanked the server with a warm smile. A video also captured him enjoying his coffee while taking in the view of the bustling city from the window.

On Friday, Diljit also visited the Dakshineswar temple after landing in Kolkata. The singer offered prayers, meditated in the serene temple premises, and shared a video of his experience. The actor-singer also left fans in awe as he took a ride in the city's iconic yellow taxi and sat along the scenic banks of the Hooghly River during his sightseeing trip.

The Kolkata concert was part of Diljit's 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024', which began its India leg in New Delhi in October. The tour will continue in other cities, including Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.

