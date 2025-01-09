Korean beauty brand TIRTIR debuts offline in India with Reliance Retail's Tira

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : There's great news for people out there in India who love Korean skincare and makeup products. TIRTIR, one of the most famous K-beauty brands, is now available "offline" in India.

In collaboration with Reliance Retail's Tira, TIRTIR made its much-anticipated debut in "offline retail", bringing its beloved offerings closer to Indian beauty enthusiasts.

TIRTIR has garnered a massive following globally, particularly for its Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, a product that has redefined inclusivity in the beauty industry.

Boasting an impressive 30 shades, the cushion foundation addresses a wide spectrum of skin tones, making it a ground-breaking product in markets where such diversity is limited.

Other cult-favourite TIRTIR products include:

Milk Skin Toner: A hydrating and refreshing skincare essential.

TIRTIR Ceramic Milk Ampoule: A premium skincare solution known for its potent, nourishing formula that strengthens the skin barrier and enhances radiance.

Mask Fit Makeup Fixer: A powerful setting spray designed to keep makeup fresh, radiant, and long-lasting.

TIRTIR is available through select Tira stores and the Tira app. Offline, people can explore TIRTIR's range at the following Tira stores: Jio World Drive, Mumbai, DLF Avenue, Vasant Kunj, Delhi , Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, Infiniti Mall, Andheri, Mumbai and Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai

With its premium quality, innovative formulations, and inclusive ethos, TIRTIR is set to captivate Indian consumers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor