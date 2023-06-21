Korean singer Choi Sung Bong found dead in his home, suicide suspected

South Korean singer Choi Sung-bong was found dead at his home in Seoul on June 20. As per Seoul police, as reported in Korean media, the singer was found dead after he uploaded a ‘farewell’ message on YouTube. The police suspect this to be a case of suicide. A post mortem is impending, as per reports. Before his passing, he posted a message on his YouTube channel that said that he was writing for the last time in his life to his fans. He mentioned that if they were able to see it, he was already dead. He apologized for his mistakes and assured that all the money that was given to him over the past two years was refunded. He shared that in order to condone his sins, he is taking a drastic step.

Choi Sung-bong was a South Korean singer. He made his famous debut on the 2011 season of Korea's Got Talent and was the first runner-up in the talent show. In 2014, he released the album Slow Boy, and continued to perform. As per reports, the late singer claimed to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer. However, it was later revealed to be a lie. This led to controversies surrounding him. Additionally, he was criticized and accused of squandering the one billion won he received from crowdfunding for entertainment costs. Following this, he apologised for his mistakes. He then had to work at a restaurant after being pushed out of the industry.

