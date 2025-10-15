Korean wave grips Mumbaikars at inaugural 'K-Harmony Festa', boyband 'Younite' perform hit tracks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : A fresh, vibrant wave of the inaugural 'K-Harmony Festa' took over Mumbai's Jio World Drive over the past weekend.

Bringing the electrifying energy of K-pop, the 'K-Harmony Festa' reflected the cultural bond between India and Korea. It was organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.

The festival saw thousands of fans thronging to witness the electrifying energy of K-pop, which offered a rich tapestry of performances, flavours, and immersive experiences that brought Seoul's spirit to the heart of Mumbai.

It was inaugurated by Atul Patne, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, in the esteemed presence of Radhika Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Maharashtra; Anup Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Government of Maharashtra; and Yoo Dong Wan, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Patne called it a "celebration of friendship, culture and shared values between India and Korea." Stating that the two countries share a very symbolic bond, he added, "This also reflects our shared spirit of resilience and progress. In future, I envision a deeper collaboration between India and Korea in areas such as culture, tourism and business."

Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, said, "Korean culture has now become a mainstream cultural phenomenon among India's young generation, and the market for Korean products such as K-beauty and K-food is growing rapidly. Through this festival, we hope to further expand Korea-India cultural exchange and also deepen mutual understanding and friendship between our two countries."

'K-Harmony Festa', which was held on October 12, introduced the Indian audiences to the dynamic world of Hallyu or Korean Wave. Amid several line-ups for the audience, the event's main highlight came with the cultural performances from the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team, S-Flava, a fusion group combining Korean traditional music and b-boying, and a Korean traditional dance performance team.

The showstopper event for the day was the electric performance by the eight-member K-pop boyband 'Younite'.

The band enthralled the audience with their performance on hit title tracks such as Rock Steady and Bomba. They also performed on their other popular tracks, such as Pump Your Sneakers, Geekin, One+Won, Poco Loco, and Taste.

Prior to this, the band also interacted with the fans during a 'Fan Meeting'.

Among other attractions at the event was the 'Seoul Street' concept, which attempted to recreate the essence of Korea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor