"Korean wave has become a trend in India": Korea Ambassador says on the sidelines of 'Rang De Korea' festival

New Delhi [India], October 11 : In a special surprise for the lovers of Korean culture, the Korean Cultural Centre India successfully brought the heart of Seoul to the national capital with the fourth edition of Rang De Korea, the biggest Korean culture festival in India.

The event was organised at Nexus Select CITYWALK Plaza in New Delhi on Saturday, October 11, where Hallyu fans rushed in as soon as the venue was opened.

Launched in 2022, the event has firmly established itself in a short span of time, also becoming a symbol of Korean culture in Delhi.

The event was inaugurated by H.E. Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India.

Speaking to the media, the official was all praise for the Korean performance, as well as for the reaction from the Indian audience.

"I wish more Indian people could have watched and joined us at this show. But, well, I'm very proud that we were able to present this wonderful show tonight. I hope more Indian audiences can appreciate the very best culture of Korea. For the last decade, we were very close in trade, in investment, in business. Now, the cultural ties have grown as another vibrant pillar in connecting both countries. Cultural ties are very close now. Korean trade culture is well-received in India, and Indian culture is also in Korea. It is also gaining popularity these days," the Ambassador said.

He also shared how Rang De Korea had grown into a symbolic celebration of cultural exchange between Korea and India.

"Today, the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, has become a mainstream trend among young people in India's major cities. Alongside this, interest in and demand for Korean products such as K-beauty and K-food are also rapidly expanding," he said.

Following the inauguration, power-packed performances were led by groups from Korea, including the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team, S-Flava, a fusion group combining Korean traditional music and b-boying, and a Korean traditional dance performance team.

The showstopper event for the day was an electric performance by the eight-member K-pop boyband 'Younite'.

Delhiites went into a frenzy as soon as 'Younite' took to the stage to perform their hit title tracks such as Bomba and Rock Steady. The K-pop group performed several other songs, such as One+Won, Poco Loco, Pump Your Sneakers, Geekin and Taste.

Earlier in the day, Younite also interacted with their Indian fans.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, said, "I would like to express my gratitude to Delhiites, who enjoy and support Korean culture. Korean culture has now become a mainstream cultural phenomenon among India's young generation, and the market for Korean products such as K-beauty and K-food is growing rapidly. Through this festival, we hope to expand Korea-India cultural exchange further and also deepen mutual understanding and friendship between our two countries."

Another central highlight of the event was the five 'Seoul Street' zones that were thronged by visitors who came in early to experience a slice of Seoul in their own city.

