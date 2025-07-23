Korean zombie thriller 'All Of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in works

Washington DC [US], July 23 : The production has commenced on Season 2 of Netflix's 'All of Us Are Dead', the Korean Zombie thriller that emerged as a global hit following its release in 2022, reported Variety.

The series, adapted from Joo Dong-geun's acclaimed web comic, was a breakout success for its makers. It accumulated over 560 million viewing hours within 28 days of preiemre and securing spots in Top 10 non-English TV rankings across more than 90 countries, reported Variety.

Season 2 will shift focus to university-aged protagonist Nam On-jo, portrayed by returning star Park Ji-hu, now navigating life as a Seoul college student while grappling with lingering trauma from her high school survival ordeal.

The narrative takes a dramatic turn when a fresh wave of infection strikes the city, forcing On-jo into a desperate battle for survival, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the sophomore season introduces several new faces to the cast. Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, and Yoon Ga-i join as a trio of battle-hardened university seniors who have developed their own survival strategies.

Adding further intrigue to the mix is Roh Jae-won, who takes on the role of Han Du-seok, a leader of the National Intelligence Service team whose involvement promises to introduce new layers of tension into the storyline.

The season will also explore the current circumstances of original Hyosan outbreak survivors, including Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), and Su-hyeok (Lomon), as they confront the challenges of post-outbreak life while facing the resurgence of the infection, reported Variety.

Behind the camera, the directing duo of Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su return to helm the next instalment, working from a script penned by returning writer Chun Sung-il.

