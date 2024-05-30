'Kota Factory' Season 3: Jitendra Kumar gives fans math equation to crack release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Keeping the fans on their toes, the much-anticipated third season of 'Kota Factory' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Piquing the interest of the fans makers on Thursday announced the release date in an interesting way.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix dropped a video featuring Jeetu Bhaiya a.k.a Jitendra Kumar.

In the video, Jitendra teased fans about the release date of 'Kota Factory' Season 3, leaving them to decode a math equation for clues. "I'm coming soon, and so is Kota Factory season 3. Note down the date. Kota Factory season 3 is releasing in June... I'll not tell that easily," he added.

He asked the audience to solve the math equation, which was written on the whiteboard behind him and find the answer for the release date.

He announced that season 3 will drop in June, but doesn't reveal the exact release date.

As soon as the song was released, fans flooded the comment section with their answers.

Some wrote, 20 June

Some also came up with dates like June 15 and June 28.

One of the users wrote, "Those answering anything other than 20 June, were you/are you even an IIT aspirant ever?"

In the upcoming season, actors Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj will be seen in prominent roles.

The season's logline reads, having now braved through the tough initial preparation and the relentless pressure of academics, students brace themselves for the all-important IIT JEE exam. With Jeetu Bhaiya, the students' unwavering mentor and inspiration, on his poignant journey to discover his calling, the uncertain fate of the students hangs in the balance in this high-stakes drama of the much-anticipated third season, as per a press note from the PR team.

The previous two seasons of the show received positive responses from the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor