'Kota Factory Season 3' teaser: Jitendra Kumar to return as Jeetu Bhaiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 : Makers of the popular series 'Kota Factory' on Thursday unveiled the teaser of its third season.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix dropped the teaser that they captioned, "Sharpen your pencils, aur saare formulae yaad karlo- Jeetu Bhaiya and his students are getting ready for their BIGGEST challenge yet!!"

In the upcoming season, actors Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj will be seen in prominent roles.

The third season will be streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. However, the show's official release date is still awaited.

The season's logline reads, having now braved through the tough initial preparation and the relentless pressure of academics, students brace themselves for the all-important IIT JEE exam. With Jeetu Bhaiya, the students' unwavering mentor and inspiration, on his own poignant journey to discover his calling, the uncertain fate of the students hangs in the balance in this high-stakes drama of the much-anticipated third season, as per a press note from the PR team.

Team 'Kota Factory Season 3' said in a statement from the PR team, "Our partnership with Netflix has been a collaborative and rewarding journey. Witnessing the widespread resonance of Kota Factory Season 1 and 2, especially among the youth, has been immensely gratifying. As we unfold the next chapter, we want to reiterate and emphasize that Taiiyaari Hi Jeet Hai! This upcoming season is filled with emotions and drama, promising to keep the fans engaged."

Previous two seasons of the show received positive responses from the audience.

