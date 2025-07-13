Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Mourns Loss of Cinema Icon

Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao died at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday (July 13), following a prolonged illness. He was 83.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the actor’s demise. In a condolence message posted on X, Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable."

వైవిధ్యభరితమైన పాత్రలతో సినీ ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమానాన్ని చూరగొన్న ప్రముఖ నటులు కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు గారి మరణం విచారకరం. సుమారు నాలుగు దశాబ్దాల పాటు సినీ, నాటక రంగాలకు ఆయన చేసిన కళా సేవ, ఆయన పోషించిన పాత్రలు చిరస్మరణీయం. విలన్ గా, క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ గా ఆయన పోషించిన ఎన్నో మధురమైన… pic.twitter.com/4C6UL29KPR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 13, 2025

The Chief Minister highlighted Rao’s memorable performances as both a villain and a character artist, and said that he will remain etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences. Calling his death an “irreparable loss” to the Telugu film industry, Naidu also recalled Rao’s political journey.Over a career spanning more than four decades, he acted in over 750 films, leaving a lasting impression with his versatile performances. His roles in ‘Aha Naa Pellanta!,’ Pratigatana,’ ‘Khaidi Number 786,’ ‘Shiva,’ and ‘Yamaleela,’ brought him fame.

Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kota came from a humble background. His father was a doctor, and though he initially aspired to follow a similar path, his passion for performance led him to the stage. After completing a degree in science and working briefly at a bank, he found his true calling in theatre, eventually transitioning to the big screen with his debut in 1978’s Pranam Khareedu.Moreover, for his stellar contributions, he was honoured with nine Nandi Awards and the Padma Shri in 2015.