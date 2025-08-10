Kourtney Kardashian reacts to backlash over not putting 21-month-old son in life vest

Los Angeles [US], August 10 : Kourtney Kardashian recently found herself at the received end of trolls for having her 21-month-old son Rocky Thirteen on a boat without a life vest.

On Friday, she posted a picture of her sitting on a boat with her son. In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and called out Kourtney for not following safety precautions as the toddler was without life vest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNG-QVNyFad/?img_index=1

"Why wouldn't you have a life jacket on the baby and yourself? Boats capsize all the time...," a social media user wrote.

"What no life vests? Isn't that against the law....??? " another one commented.

After she faced backlash for the safety hazard, Kardashian Barker shared a post on her Instagram Stories, speaking out about the controversy, as per PEOPLE.

"Update: bought a life vest that fits," the mom of four wrote over a screenshot of an infant life vest.

"Good looking out. Honestly didn't think about some of the dangers," Kardashian Barker continued. "Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest."

Kardashian Barker welcomed Rocky in November 2023 with husband Travis Barker. She is also a mom to three children with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, plus daughter Penelope, 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor