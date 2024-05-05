Kourtney Kardashian was 'not feeling quite ready' during 'Kardashians' shoot while 3 months postpartum

Los Angeles [US], May 5 : Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her postpartum journey.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared her feelings toward her body after giving birth to her youngest child, Rocky Barker, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker, Page Six reported.

"I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there's lots and lots of people watching me all day," she wrote alongside behind-the-scenes snaps from the fifth season of 'The Kardashians'.

"Even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it's not the same when I'm covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas."

However, Kardashian, 45, said she's been "shifting" her mindset to start thinking of the positive side of things.

"I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I've been home for months in pajamas," she added.

"How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom...we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"

She is also mom to three other children, sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

