Kourtney Kardashian wishes Kim Kardashian on her birthday following public feud

Washington [US], October 22 : Kourtney Kardashian set aside her family rivalry to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday despite their feud over the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

Kourtney took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my first sister. Thank you for putting up with me for all those years and actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People believe the fights they watch on TV are horrible, but they haven't seen the hair-pulling, nail-digging bouts from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

Her other family members showered her with affection as well.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, sent a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful girl @kimkardashian I fell in love with you the moment we met and I've been obsessed with you ever since. I feel so blessed to be your mommy and I am so incredibly proud of you every single day. You are the best daughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, best friend, confidant, travel partner, shopping buddy, stylist and therapist. I admire you more than you know, and I want you to know that you are an inspiration to so many, but especially me. I love you more than you will ever understand and I thank God every day for you. I love you, Mommy xoxo"

Khloe Kardashian also shared a plethora of flashback images of herself with her "sister soulmate."

"You and I until the bitter end, kiddo." I'm riding for you. I'll be by your side until the end. I would go to ANY length for you. ANYTHING is OK. "I'm not even going to ask questions," the 39-year-old Good American entrepreneur wrote.

"I'll follow you blindly wherever you go to support and protect you. I'll be right there on the sidelines cheering you on or ready to throw down if need be. I proudly and honourably got you until time ran out. Never forget that in all lifetimes, I got you!"

She and Kim have recently made headlines for their feud over the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, which was aired on Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'

"It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," Kourtney admitted in a confession, referring to Kim's agreement with the fashion label, which had sponsored her wedding in Italy just months before.

She later referred to Kim as an "egotistical... narcissist" and a "witch".They have subsequently resolved their feud, with Kourtney admitting they both spoke out of turn.

"I think we've both said things we're not proud of, but anyone who has sisters or siblings knows the dynamic," she confessed at the Hulu show's season four debut.

