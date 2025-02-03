KP Chowdary Passes Away: Kabali Producer Dies By Suicide In Goa

Producer KP Chowdary, renowned for producing the Rajinikanth starrer Kabali, was found dead in Goa under suspected suicide. The producer, also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary and NK Choudhary, was residing in a rented accommodation in Siolim, North Goa, where his body was discovered. Anjuna police have launched an investigation following multiple reports suggesting his death was a result of suicide.

Producer P Chowdary was found hanging at his rented home in North Goa and was declared dead after being brought to the hospital. The Anjuna police have registered an ADR in the case. A native of Khammam, Telangana, Chowdary had faced significant setbacks, including a 2023 arrest in a high-profile drug case involving figures from Tollywood and Kollywood. Struggling with financial distress and pressure from moneylenders, he reportedly got involved in the drug trade. After moving to Goa, he opened the OHM pub, which faced scrutiny for drugs and further financial troubles.

KP Chowdary, known for producing the hit 2016 film Kabali, also distributed popular Telugu films like Gabbar Singh, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Arjun Suravaram. In 2023, he was arrested by the Cyberabad Police in connection with a drug-related case. Following the incident, Chowdary faced significant personal and professional struggles as he attempted to rebuild his life.

