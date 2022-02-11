Krip Suri plays a cop in 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan'

Mumbai, Feb 11 Actor Krip Suri opens up on playing a cop in the show 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan'.

The show features Zain Imam, Reem Samir Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in prominent roles.

Sharing about essaying the character of a cop Virat Singh, Krip said: "I am very inclined towards cop characters, and I really loved how my character of Virat has been positioned in the show. It caught my attention immediately when I was given its narration."

Krip, known for playing Prof. Vardhan Suryavanshi in the show 'Sadda Haq', says his character of Virat in 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan' is complicated and interesting.

He also expressed his happiness on getting this opportunity.

Krip said "Virat is a complex character with a fascinating aura around him. While he is willing to do whatever it takes to become a successful cop and earn fame, he does not believe in turning dishonest along the way. 'Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan' is an intriguing show and I had really loved the promos of the show during its launch. I am glad to have gotten a role in this thrilling show. I hope the viewers love this new development in the show," Krip wraps up.

'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan' airs on Colors.

