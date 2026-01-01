Kris Jenner cheers Timothee Chalamet's Golden Globe win in heartwarming post

Washington DC [US], January 14 : Timothee Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, received a sweet show of support from Kris Jenner after the actor's Golden Globe victory, according to People.

The 70-year-old "momager" responded enthusiastically to an Instagram post shared by Flender celebrating her son's Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy win for Marty Supreme.

"My son just won the Critics Choice Award for best actor!!" Flender had captioned the January 4 video, which showed a television screen capturing Kate Hudson announcing Chalamet's win. In response, Jenner wrote, "So exciting!!!!!!!, as per the outlet.

Chalamet, who is dating Jenner's youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, 28, and has been in a relationship with her since April 2023, included a heartfelt nod to his partner during his Golden Globes speech on Sunday, January 11, in Los Angeles.

"Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Chalamet said while gesturing toward Kylie, who mouthed "I love you, too" from the audience.

The actor also expressed gratitude toward his parents. "My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up... For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much," he added, according to People.

Flender has previously spoken positively about Kylie Jenner. In an April 2025 interview with Curbed, she said, "I have to say she's lovely. She's very nice to me."

A source told People magazine the same month that Kylie's family also appreciated Chalamet. "Her family loves that she's dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She's the happiest," the source said.

Marty Supreme is currently showing in theatres.

