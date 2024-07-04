Kris Jenner reveals decision to undergo ovary removal surgery after tumour diagnosis

Washington [US], July 4 : In a heartfelt revelation on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kris Jenner bravely disclosed her decision to undergo surgery to remove her ovaries after being diagnosed with a tumour on one of the organs.

The 68-year-old reality star and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan candidly shared her journey with her daughters and viewers, reflecting on the emotional significance of the upcoming procedure, as per E! News.

"I went to the doctor and I had my scan," Kris tearfully recounted to her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

"They found a cyst. They said I gotta have my ovaries taken out," she told.

For Kris, the decision to remove her ovaries wasn't solely a medical one but also a deeply emotional process.

As per E! News, she expressed her sentiments, stating, "That's where all my kids were conceived... It's a sign of 'we're done with this part of your life.' It's a whole chapter that's just closed."

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Kris also shared her perspective on motherhood, calling it the best job she's ever had.

"The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids," she added in a separate confessional, highlighting the profound impact of this health challenge on her personal journey.

Support and empathy poured in from her family, with daughters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian offering unwavering solidarity.

Kourtney empathised with her mother's emotional turmoil, recognising the symbolic significance of such a procedure. Kim echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the significance of the surgery and expressing her sadness for Kris during this difficult time.

Corey Gamble, Kris's longtime boyfriend, also showed his support in a touching gesture, presenting her with a thoughtful gift to uplift her spirits amid the emotional upheaval.

Despite the challenges ahead, Kris Jenner remained resilient, finding humour amidst tears and demonstrating her characteristic strength.

As per E! News, she joked with her family about the healing power of new clothes, symbolising her determination to navigate this health journey with grace and optimism.

'The Kardashians' airs weekly on Hulu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor