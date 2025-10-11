Krishna Shroff Reminisces Best Memories From Her Time on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Krishna Shroff, who recently returned to Mumbai after a life changing trip to Bamuliya, courtesy her latest reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, took a heartfelt trip down memory lane, sharing a beautiful carousel of her most cherished moments from her time on the show. The fitness icon & entrepreneur, who finished as the first runner-up on the show, posted pictures that capture the essence of her transformative journey in Bamuliya village, captioning the post, "Once upon a time in #Bamuliya gaon… ♥️". The images that she shared, showcased various priceless moments from her experience - from cuddling an adorable baby goat and bonding with fellow contestants to embracing village life by driving tractors, participating in rural tasks, and sharing genuine moments of connection with the locals.

. The carousel featured intimate moments with her co-contestants, including warm hugs and shared laughter, alongside candid shots of her immersing herself in village activities.There are also serene moments captured, watching sunsets with friends, exploring the rustic beauty of Bamuliya, and forming connections that clearly went beyond the competitive nature of the show. Her post radiated genuine nostalgia and appreciation for an experience that was clearly more than just a reality television stint. Her comment section was flooded with love from fans who appreciated her authenticity throughout the show, with many noting how her journey inspired them to value life's simpler pleasures.