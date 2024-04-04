Kristen Bell drops selfies from Easter getaway with hubby Dax Shepard

Los Angeles [US], April 4 : Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard added some Southern charm to their Easter celebrations this year!

The two took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos from their Easter trip, while mentioning it was somewhere in the south. Shepard also shared activities their family and friends enjoyed together during the holiday celebrations.

"Easter in the South was a delight. Showed Gamma Jane how to find a podcast, and showed Rhonda that the picture of her hydrangeas I took two Easters ago are now tattooed on my arm. So grateful for the hospitality ," Shepard added.

Similarly, Bell wrote a caption that read, "A very grateful Easter in the south."

The first two pictures Bell posted were selfies of her and her husband, dressed up for Easter Sunday.

The subsequent image showed Shepard giving his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek. Other photos in the series possibly captured Bell searching for hidden Easter eggs and carrying a brown basket, followed by a group picture of everyone holding their eggs.

Bell also shared a video of Shepard looking into the distance while holding a drink and making a face as he takes a sip.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard tied the knot in October 2013 in a private wedding ceremony. The couple have two daughters.

